Ministry of Health reduces the amount paid for cardiovascular procedures in the SUS

BRASILIA — The Ministry of Health (MS) issued an ordinance that alters the amounts paid for procedures, medicines, orthotics, prostheses and special materials of the Unified Health System (SUS). Among the affected procedures are cardiac pacemaker and coronary artery stent.

Read too: Covid killed a child aged 5 to 11 every other day in Brazil

The ordinance was published in the Official Gazette of the Union (DOU) on Tuesday and states that the reduction in investment is an “optimization of public resources”. Altogether, the ordinance “provides for a reduction of resources in the order of R$ 292,653,490.61, which will be deducted from the Annual Financial Limit of Medium and High Complexity of the States, Federal District and Municipalities, to be applied in the specialized care policies ”, says an excerpt from the document.

The investment value for multi-site pacemakers went from R$15,720.16 to R$8,318.18, a 47% reduction. The coronary artery stent went from R$ 2,034.50 to R$ 341.17, which represents a reduction of 83%. The ordinance has financial effects from the first installment of 2022.

In a statement, the Brazilian Alliance for the Innovative Health Industry (ABIIS) declared that “with the change, the government will take around R$ 300 million from the SUS and seriously burden medical device supplier companies.”

Children’s vaccinations: Ministry of Health opens public consultation on vaccination of children against Covid and worries doctors

To GLOBO, the executive director of ABIIS José Márcio Cerqueira Gomes said that the ordinance was a “surprise” and that the sector “was not consulted about the measure”.

— It was a shock, even more as the reduced values ​​are from procedures in the minister’s area of ​​expertise (Marcelo Queiroga, cardiologist). We don’t know where these values ​​came from. The coronary stent, for example, will now have an investment of R$ 341 and we do not know what motivated this reduction, what was the ministry’s basis for determining this value – he declared.

José Márcio explained that the amount transferred by SUS helps to fund the entire procedure and not just the purchase of material.

Vaccine:Butantan rebuts Anvisa and says he sent documents requested for analysis of CoronaVac for children and adolescents

— The amount transferred by the ministry is not just for the device itself, it is for the procedure as a whole. It is to fund the hospital, supplies, professionals. Some hospitals will be sorry about this ordinance. I don’t know how the Philanthropic Hospitals are going to do it.

The executive director of ABIIS also pointed out that cardiovascular procedures have a short term to be performed, as they usually have a certain medical urgency.

According to ABIIS, in Brazil, around 400 thousand people die each year from cardiovascular diseases, which corresponds to 30% of all deaths in the country. José Márcio also clarified that ABIIS is preparing to send an opinion to the Ministry of Health and try to dialogue with minister Marcelo Queiroga.

GLOBO sought out the Ministry of Health on the matter, but the ministry has not yet commented on the ordinance.