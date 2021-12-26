Ministry of Justice files lawsuit against Itapemirim after canceled flights

posted on 12/25/2021 2:20 PM



(credit: Minervino Júnior/CB/DAPress)

After suspending flights and not relocating more than 45 thousand passengers, the airline ITA, from the Itapemirim group, will face an administrative process opened by the Ministry of Justice. The agency, through the National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon), intends to investigate the damage caused by the company to customers, in addition to charging for the complete repair of these. This Friday (12/24), Senacon issued an urgent notification for the company to present, within 20 days, a justification for the suspension of activities and a compensation plan for customers. If the deadline is not respected, the ITA may be fined and suffer government interference.

Senacon has been following the case since December 17, when ITA announced the suspension of activities and the cancellation of flights already planned in Brazil. More than 45 thousand passengers were affected, who complained on social networks and customer service centers that, so far, the company has not taken any action.

For Senacon, the process is a way of trying to ensure that damages caused to passengers are covered by the company — whether in a re-accommodation with another airline, or with the return of the ticket.

In the Technical Note, the Ministry of Justice agency says that the damage is clear. “The company unexpectedly stopped its activities leaving several consumers in the hands, without transport and without expectations of fulfillment of the respective contractual obligations”, he said.

The secretariat also emphasizes that the company harmed more than the clients’ material assets: it made it impossible for passengers’ plans and expectations to be fulfilled.

“Patent is the non-fulfillment of what was offered and acquired in a delicate situation of pandemic and even in the middle of the year-end festivities. In addition to the damage generated, this fact adds to a great frustration in the expectation of consumption”, detailed the Senacon technicians.

In addition, the agency makes it clear that even if the responsibility for canceling trips is not the company’s — for financial, administrative or similar reasons — it is the company who must repair the damage, as defined by the Consumer Protection Code.

Suspended is not cancelled, says president of Itapemerim

Sidnei Paiva, president of the ITA, said on Wednesday (22/12), that he still hopes to return to flying with the company. He was confident in saying that “suspended is not cancelled” and that “Itapemirim should be able to return soon”.

The businessman also denied that the interruption of services was due to lack of financial resources. He stated that the stoppage occurred because service providers stopped carrying out the ITA airport operation, a part that is completely carried out by outsourced workers. “Of the airlines, Itapemirim is the one that owes the least,” he told Estadão.

Paiva also said that he wants customers to know that he will “do everything to alleviate the inconvenience”.