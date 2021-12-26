Ministry of Justice opens process to investigate Itapemirim’s failures

The National Consumer Secretariat (Senacon) of the Ministry of Justice opened an administrative proceeding to investigate failures in the ITA airline, belonging to the Itapemirim group, and the damage caused to consumers. The government sent an urgent notification to the company on Friday (24), asking for clarification within 20 days.

If they are not answered properly, the company can be punished. Sanctions include seizure of products, suspension of authorization to offer services, fines and intervention.

Passengers from Itapemirim were not able to board the flights purchased for the end-of-the-year festivities. The company suspended its operations in Brazil. So far, customers complain that they were not sent to board other companies or received the money paid back.

In the technical note, the Ministry of Justice agency says that the damage is clear.

The company unexpectedly interrupted its activities, leaving several consumers in their hands, without transport and without expectations of fulfillment of their contractual obligations.”

Senacon Technical Note

“Patent is the non-fulfillment of what was offered and acquired in a delicate situation of pandemic and even in the middle of the year-end festivities”, write the technicians from Senacon. “In addition to the damage generated, this fact adds up to great frustration in the expectation of consumption.”

They emphasize that, even if there is no fault of the company, the Consumer Defense Code mandates that companies must repair the damage caused.

“Regardless of the existence of fault, for the repair of damages caused to consumers by defects related to the provision of services, as well as insufficient or inadequate information about their enjoyment and risks”, states the text.

If Itapemirim’s explanations and measures are considered insufficient, the Ministry of Justice may apply one of the sanctions provided for by law.

Senacon directors suggest that the technical note be sent to the state Procons and to the Public Ministry’s units in Brazil.