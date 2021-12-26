Mistakes in kitchen hygiene put health at risk, research points out – Metro World News Brasil

In Brazil, between 2000 and 2018, 247,570 cases of food-borne illness (DTA) were officially registered, with 195 deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health. And the main source of contamination is the kitchen in the homes of those infected.

To understand the phenomenon, researchers at the Center for Food Research, the Food Research Center (FoRC), from the Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences, University of São Paulo (USP), carried out a study to analyze hygiene habits and practices related to hygiene, handling and storage of food in Brazilian homes.

The results show that a significant portion of the population adopts inadequate measures. Therefore, it is more exposed to DTA. Made with 5,000 people from all states, mostly women between 25 and 35 years of age and with income between four and ten minimum wages, the survey also checked the temperatures of refrigerators in 216 homes in the state of São Paulo.

Of the ears, 46.3% said they used to wash meat in the kitchen sink, 24.1% usually consume undercooked meat and 17.4% consume raw or undercooked eggs in homemade mayonnaise and other dishes.

The research coordinator, Uelinton Manoel Pinto, a professor at USP and a member of the FoRC, warns that washing meat, especially chicken, in the kitchen sink can spread potential pathogens into the environment, representing a risky practice.

Cleaning assistant Francisca Alves de Melo still has this habit. “Red meat I don’t usually wash, but pork, chicken, I usually wash it before cooking.” She emphasizes, however, that she never had illness due to poor conservation.

She washes everything she keeps in the fridge. “When I arrive from the fair or grocery store, which is from the fridge, I wash it with an eagle and soap. For example, potatoes, carrots, I put them in small bags and store them. Before consuming, I wash the fruits and vegetables, but arriving and washing them to leave them in the fruit bowl, not only at the time of consumption. I also wash the cans [de conservas].”

Pantry assistant Ivoneide Holanda da Silva said she has the same habits as her colleague, but washes the chicken meat. “I wash everything, but not red meat”.

undercooked food

According to Professor Uelinton Pinto, the consumption of undercooked or raw animal foods also poses a microbiological risk, as it is recommended to cook the food at a minimum temperature of 74°C to ensure the inactivation of pathogens that may be present in the raw product .

“Not every raw animal product contains pathogenic microorganisms, but there is this risk, and proper cooking ensures that these microorganisms are eliminated or reduced to safe levels”, explains the researcher.

With respect to cleaning practices for vegetables, 31.3% usually do the cleaning with just running water and 18.8% with running water and vinegar. For fruit cleaning, 35.7% use only running water and 22.7% running water and detergent.

For safe cleaning of vegetables, legumes and fruits that will be eaten raw, the recommendation is to wash them with running water and use a chlorinated solution with a minimum contact time of 10 minutes, followed by rinsing again in running water.

The percentage of people who use chlorinated water, according to the study, is 37.7% (for vegetables) and 28.5% (for fruits). Vegetables that will be cooked or fruits that will be consumed without the skin do not need to undergo disinfection in a chlorinated solution.

Storage

The survey shows that a significant portion of respondents perform inadequate hygiene, handling and food storage practices. To correct these errors, the researchers created educational material to guide people on the correct way to store food in the refrigerator.

When shopping in supermarkets, most respondents in the survey, 81%, do not use thermal bags to transport refrigerated or frozen food to their homes.

Nutritionist Jessica Finger recalls that in a country like Brazil, where temperatures easily reach 30°C in several cities throughout the year, it is essential that perishable products are transported in appropriate conditions, inside a thermal bag. Jessica also conducted the research, which also had the involvement of the scientific initiation student Guilherme Silva, who was studying Nutrition at USP.

With regard to food leftovers, 11.2% of survey participants reported storing them in the refrigerator more than two hours after preparation, which represents a risk to food safety. “It is not recommended to leave food ready for more than two hours without refrigeration, as the room temperature favors microbial growth in these foods. This is one of the main practices responsible for outbreaks of food-borne illnesses,” warn the researchers.

The research also showed that it is common to defrost food at room temperature (39.5%) or inside a container with water (16.9%), which is also not suitable, since the food must be kept at a temperature safe during defrosting, and can be done in the refrigerator or microwave.

Fridge

About the storage of meat in the refrigerator, most participants (57.2%) reported storing the meat in the package that contains the product. The practice is questionable, since it is necessary to use a suitable container to avoid dripping of meat juice and contamination of other foods stored in the refrigerator.

The good news from the survey is that, in relation to the temperature of refrigerators, of the 1,944 records collected, 91% were within the recommended temperature range, from 0ºC to 10ºC. According to the researchers, this data is important, as it can be used in modeling studies to predict the multiplication of microorganisms in refrigerated foods.