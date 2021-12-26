“Much better than Douglas Costa”, web lobby for São Paulo to hire R$128 million striker

São Paulo lived a traumatic end of season, fighting until the end of the Brazilian Championship against relegation. Soon after, Rogério Ceni and Muricy Ramalho threatened to leave, but President Júlio Casares promised he would go after an investor for the next season and big pieces would be hired to improve the 2022 cast.

Last week, several names were released in the sights of Tricolor Paulista. So, Nikão, Alisson, Fernando Sobral, Cacá, Victor Cuesta, Patrick, Wesley, Kanu, among other players, are some who are on Rogério Ceni’s agenda for 2022, but the São Paulo fans are not happy with what stirred up the most. newscast: Douglas Costa.

A São Paulo fan went to social media to ask for the hiring of striker Ferreira, who also belongs to Grêmio. The name really seems to please the vast majority of fans, mainly because the player has the cutting edge characteristics that coach Rogério Ceni most likes. But, for a negotiation to start, São Paulo would have to request the athlete’s loan, since his fine is around 20 million euros (about 128 million reais).

Amid negotiations for negotiations and the possibility of a foreign investor arriving to help with the hiring and another one to pay Douglas Costa’s salaries, São Paulo saw its status close to a change on Friday (16). After a vote by the club’s Board, re-election was allowed again and will go through the Membership Assembly to take effect from 2022.