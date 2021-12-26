NASA Successfully Launches James Webb Super Telescope

The James Webb telescope, from the US aerospace agency Nasa, was launched this Saturday morning (25) on the northeast coast of South America, in French Guiana, and is the inaugural point of a new era of astronomical exploration.

The powerful $9 billion telescope, considered by NASA as the leading space science observatory for the next 10 years, was lifted into the sky by the Ariane 5 rocket at around 9:30 am EDT from the European Space Agency base (ESA, its acronym in English).

The release was broadcast by NASA on social networks. James Webb’s solar route is 1.6 million kilometers from Earth, and should be reached in two weeks – about four times the distance from the Moon. Webb’s space orbit will maintain constant alignment with Earth as both circle the Sun in sync. The instrument weighs 6,300 kilos and is almost the size of a tennis court when the solar panels are completely open.

See the full release broadcast:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=/7nT7JGZMbtM

In comparison, the James Webb’s predecessor, the Hubble telescope, orbits the Earth 544 km away, completing a planet circle every 90 minutes.

Named after the man who oversaw NASA in the 1960s – the decade in which the moon reached the moon in its scientific heyday – the James Webb telescope is 100 times more sensitive and accurate than the 30-year-old Hubble telescope. The new telescope primarily detects the infrared spectrum of light, and is able to see through clouds of gas and dust, where stars are often born. James Webb’s main goal is to reveal new information about the origin of the Universe.

*With information from Reuters.