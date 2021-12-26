Natural gas price rises on the 1st and in February

As the A Tribuna report said, the price of natural gas – the piped fuel supplied by Petrobras – will have a significant increase from January 1st, with another increase in sight in February.

Vehicle natural gas will rise to a range of R$ 5.80 per cubic meter: 41,816 vehicles use the fuel.



Photo: Tiago Melo/AT



After negotiations by ES Gás, the state-owned company responsible for distribution in the state, this increase, which previously would have been 40% for consumers, is now 29%. It is a consequence of the change in the way in which Petrobras calculates the input price.

The new increase in February, which is still unknown, has to do with the variation in the value of a barrel of oil and the rate of conversion from the dollar to the real.

“We are still not satisfied, it is still a very high readjustment, but there is no alternative. We cannot let the market run out of gas”, commented the president of ES Gás, Heber Resende.

Resende explained that there were proposals from 8 companies to sell natural gas to the State, but only Petrobras’ offer is immediately viable.

“The other seven suppliers are unable to get the input to Espírito Santo as of January 1st. Therefore, we ended up stuck with the Petrobras proposal. Initially, the offer was for an increase of 300%, which we managed to reduce to 40% and now to 29%.”

The new contract will have a term of four years, but an “exit clause” was negotiated which says that if there are other companies, within that period, that manage to transport the gas here, the contract allows the State to buy from other suppliers.

For now, Petrobras still has a monopoly on the State’s gas pipelines, and only it can transport natural gas to Espírito Santo.

Today, ES Gás has 68,721 customers. Most are residential consumers, but there are traders, industries and gas stations, which sell natural gas for vehicles (CNG) to supply adapted vehicles. The price of a cubic meter is R$4.50 and should go up to R$5.80.

According to the State Traffic Department (Detran-ES), 41,816 vehicles use CNG. In all, then, more than 110 thousand consumers will pay for the readjustment in Espírito Santo.

More than half of consumption in the state corresponds to the industrial sector. The Federation of Industries (Findes) recently informed that it is already studying the use of other energy sources, such as solar.

