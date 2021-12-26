Nearly 6,000 flights are canceled worldwide due to the spread of the Ômicron – World variant

Nearly 6,000 flights were canceled worldwide over Christmas and thousands were delayed due to the Ômicron variant of the coronavirus, reported the website Flightaware, adding frustration to the Covid-19 pandemic.

According to the portal, at 1:40 pm GMT (10:40 am GMT) nearly 2,500 flights around the world had already been canceled on Christmas Day, including 850 with flights to airports in the United States. Another 2,400 were canceled on Friday.

On Thursday, the number of cancellations reached 2,231, according to Flightaware, which predict more than 800 flights canceled on Sunday.

Many airlines sought by AFP mentioned the new wave of the pandemic as the cause of the problem. affects in particular the crews.

Pilots, flight attendants and other employees reported that they were sick or needed to get into quarantine, which forced many airlines to cancel flights during one of the peak travel periods of the year.

Most flights were scheduled before the outbreak of Ômicron, a variant that is spreading at high speed and is more contagious than its predecessors.

Cancellation numbers

According to the website, United Airlines had to cancel 439 flights on Friday and Saturday, the corresponding to 10% of scheduled trips.

“The spike in Ômicron cases across the country this week has had a direct impact on our crews and the people who run our operations,” the company said in a statement, in which it says it seeks solutions for affected passengers.

Delta canceled 280 flights on Saturday and 170 on Friday because of Ômicron and, to a lesser extent, due to adverse weather conditions.

Eleven Alaska Airlines flights were canceled after some of its employees reported being “potentially exposed to the virus” and had to initiate a confinement.

Chinese companies accounted for the largest number of cancellations: China Eastern canceled 540 flights and Air China 264, which in both cases represents more than 25% of scheduled departures.

Frustration

The cancellations added frustration to the pandemic because prevented the gatherings of many families at Christmas, after Christmas 2020 was severely damaged by the pandemic.

According to estimates by the American Automobile Association (AAA), more than 109 million Americans must leave their home area by plane, train or car between Dec. 23 and Jan. 2, a 34% increase over last year.

But most vacation plans and family reunions took place before the emergence of the Ômicron variant, which became dominant in the United States, overburdening some hospitals and health professionals.