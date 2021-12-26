Netflix Announces Season 2 Release Date; know when it will be · TV news

On the one-year anniversary of Bridgerton’s Netflix debut, the streaming giant has finally announced the release date for the second season of the series produced by Shonda Rhimes. The new series of episodes from the attraction inspired by the Julia Quinn books arrives on the platform on March 25, 2022 .

To make the official announcement, Netflix has called up part of the cast that will be in the second year of the series. The main highlight goes to the new lead couple, Jonathan Bailey and Simone Ashley. The former returns as the eldest son of the Anthony Bridgerton family, while the latter makes her debut as the beautiful Kate Sharma.

In the video, Bailey, Simone and other cast members read the ad as if it were one of the newspapers distributed by Lady Whistledown, the “gossip blogger” who was a highlight of season one and will continue to be an important part of the series in the 2022 episodes.

Next season will be inspired by the second Bridgerton book written by Julia Quinn, The Viscount Who Loved Me. The plot will focus on the unfolding of the love story of Anthony and Kate Sharma (Simone Ashley), young man who will steal the leading role of the Duke of Hastings (Regé-Jean Page).

With the exception of Page, who will not return for the second year, the entire Bridgerton main cast will be back. The list includes Phoebe Dynevor, who plays Daphne Bridgerton, the protagonist of season one.

The attraction’s roster of newcomers also includes Charithra Chandran (Edwina Sharma), Shelley Conn (Mary Sharma), Calam Lynch (Theo Sharpe) and Rupert Young (Jack). Rupert Evans will play Edmundo Bridgerton, the late family patriarch. Described as a kind and gentle man, he will only appear in flashbacks in second year.

In 2020, Bridgerton was Netflix’s biggest original release, with 82 million subscribers who watched the plot in the first four weeks. Currently, the series is the second most watched by the streaming giant, behind only the Round 6 phenomenon.

Check out the official announcement of Bridgerton’s second season premiere date below: