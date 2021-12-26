New B737 aircraft conversion site announced, IAI’s 1st in Europe

Boeing 737-800 BDSF, converted by IAI – Image: IAI





Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) Aviation Group has agreed to establish a passenger aircraft to freighter conversion site for the Boeing 737-700 and 737-800 with the company Atitech at its main MRO center. Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul) in Naples, Italy.

Accompanying the increase in demand for this model’s cargo aircraft, the cargo conversion site in Italy will be IAI’s first in Europe and will join two others in China.

Atitech MRO is a veteran global company with extensive aviation experience and is certified by Federal Administration Agency (FAA – Part 145) and by the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA – Part 145).

The MRO center will provide solutions in aircraft maintenance and renovation, converting passenger aircraft into a cargo configuration. In addition, it will provide training and support in licensing and registration.

The president of Atitech, Gianni Lettieri, stated that the signing of this contract with the IAI will be the resumption of the high-tech activity carried out when the North Capodichino Plant, now Atitech, belonged to Aeronavali Venice and was specialized in converting the DC8, DC10 planes, MD10 and MD11.





“I am personally pleased to see Atitech expanding its service portfolio with this new, very high-tech product, in line with the company’s strategy of making the Italian National MRO (Polo delle Manutenzioni),” said Lettieri.

Cargo conversions require large investments, advanced technology, and qualified personnel, with high barriers to entry into the sector. Atitech, having all this and the know-how to overhaul Boeing passenger aircraft, it hopes to build support and cooperation with the IAI. “Based on its world-class MRO infrastructure, Atitech will convert two aircraft in parallel, helping to strengthen the competitiveness of the Italian aviation industry,” added the president.

IAI Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Aviation Group, Yossi Melamed, said establishing the first cargo conversion site in Europe is a historic step for IAI: “The company started its trajectory nearly 70 years ago as a aircraft maintenance house. Since then the IAI has become a leading name in the world in converting passenger aircraft into freighters.”

Today, IAI’s converted cargo planes serve the world’s largest cargo companies and most of the e-commerce market. Atitech MRO was chosen as a business partner to provide a solution for the European market and also among other markets. “I am confident that the collaboration between these companies will mutually contribute to the business of IAI and Atitech,” concluded Melamed.

The aviation group at IAI is the home of Israeli aviation and brings together under one roof all activities in manned aircraft: maintenance (MRO), business jets, conversion of passengers into freighters, aviation hangars and other structures, aircraft upgrades existing and more.

IAI’s customers include some of the largest companies in the global market, including Amazon, DHL, Lockheed Martin, Boeing, Gulf Stream and others.

