New Health ordinance on SUS prices becomes the target of criticism and generates reaction from entities – 12/24/2021 – Panel

Interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery entities are mobilizing against an ordinance from the Ministry of Health on the 17th that reduced the amounts that can be paid by the Unified Health System in materials and procedures used by professionals in the area.
The president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, Eduardo Rocha, told the Panel that the price to be paid for the pacemaker, for example, was reduced from R$5.2 thousand to R$2.7 thousand. The defibrillator will now be priced at R$ 18 thousand, compared to R$ 50 thousand until the publication of the decree.
“Suppliers have signaled that as of January they will not be able to supply us. We are in a panic about this, because the patient will arrive and will not be able to be treated,” says Rocha.
PRESENT LINK: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free hits of any link per day. Just click on the blue F below.
your subscription may be worth even more
Do you already know the advantages of being a Folha subscriber? In addition to having access to reports and columns, you have exclusive newsletters (find out here). You can also download our free app from the Apple Store or Google Play to get alerts on the day’s top news. Your subscription helps us to carry out independent and quality journalism. Thanks!
your subscription is worth a lot
More than 180 reports and analyzes published each day. A team with more than 120 columnists. A professional journalism that oversees the government, disseminates fruitful and inspiring news, counterpoints the intolerance of social networks and draws a clear line between truth and lies. How much does it cost to help produce this content?
sign the sheet