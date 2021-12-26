New Health ordinance on SUS prices becomes the target of criticism and generates reaction from entities – 12/24/2021 – Panel

Interventional cardiology and cardiovascular surgery entities are mobilizing against an ordinance from the Ministry of Health on the 17th that reduced the amounts that can be paid by the Unified Health System in materials and procedures used by professionals in the area.

The president of the Brazilian Society of Cardiovascular Surgery, Eduardo Rocha, told the Panel that the price to be paid for the pacemaker, for example, was reduced from R$5.2 thousand to R$2.7 thousand. The defibrillator will now be priced at R$ 18 thousand, compared to R$ 50 thousand until the publication of the decree.

“Suppliers have signaled that as of January they will not be able to supply us. We are in a panic about this, because the patient will arrive and will not be able to be treated,” says Rocha.