New reinforcement of São Paulo, Jandrei was once the hero of the tricolor crowd

Seeking to strengthen their team for next season, São Paulo announced this Friday the hiring of goalkeeper Jandrei. The archer arrives at the club with a certain distrust of a good part of the Tricolor fans, but, in the past, he was already exalted by the São Paulo.

On September 17, 2018, the then Chapecoense player shone in the 2-1 victory over Internacional, at Arena Condá, for the 25th round of the Brazilian Championship. In the last move of the match, Jandrei saved a penalty from Leandro Damião and ensured Verdão’s triumph.

On that occasion, the Colorado defeat resulted in São Paulo remaining in the lead of Brasileirão. If the Gauchos had tied or won, they would assume the lead.

After the game, the goalkeeper posted a photo of the defense and was cheered by the tricolor fans. It was even left for Sidão, then an archer at the Morumbi club. “Sacred monster”, “Thanks, monster goalkeeper, saved São Paulo, something Sidão can’t!!”, “Thank you, São Jandrei’. “Monster, you managed to be the idol of the tricolor before Sidão (laughs)” and “Come to São Paulo” were some of the comments.

Despite the help, São Paulo was unable to remain in first place at the end of the Nacional. In fact, not even Inter remained at the top. Who ended up being champion was Palmeiras. Tricolor finished fifth, with 63 points, while Colorado was third, with 69.

Jandrei signed with São Paulo until 2023. He arrives at the club after a quick spell at Santos, where he only played in one appointment.

