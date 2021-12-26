Newcastle shows interest in Gabigol and plans to attack in January

Credit: Alexandre Vidal / Flamengo

Flamengo will need to deal with the interest of other clubs to keep striker Gabriel Barbosa for next season. According to the newspaper publication Eurosport, in addition to West Ham and Aston Villa, Newcastle is now studying an attack by forward Rubro-Negro.

Apparently, the interest of West Ham and Aston Villa would be a negotiation on loan, while Newcastle could make a more consistent proposal to try to count on the player definitively. With Flamengo, Gabigol has a contract until the end of 2024.

Newcastle recently received the investment of a new investor and, therefore, plans to sign large contracts in January. Gabigol would be one of the targets of the English club to strengthen itself in the market. Currently, the club struggles to remain in the English first division.

Gabigol with millionaire value

According to the Transfermarkt website, the market value of striker Gabigol, today, is around 26 million euros, something in the region of R$ 167 million at the current price. Definitely signed by Flamengo, the player cost around 17 million euros for 90% of his pass. The other 10% remains with Inter Milan.

