Newly launched in Brazil, BYD Tan has 1,000 units in Europe

BYD announced this week that the BYD Tan (BYD Tang in the local market) has already shipped more than 1,000 units in Norway. As in Brazil, the 7-seater electric SUV of the Chinese brand was recently launched in the European country, where it signals a promising trajectory with good sales figures.

The electric SUV is being sold in the Nordic country through the local distributor RSA, which represents BYD. According to the statement, BYD Tang has received positive feedback from customers, which has helped to improve its reputation in the local market, which has one of the highest electrification rates in the world.

As a sales pitch, BYD highlights its versatility and all-wheel drive capability, useful for riding on trails, mountainous terrain and snow, for example. Competitively priced within its category, BYD Tang is quickly establishing itself as a cost-effective option.

The configuration is the same as the BYD Tan launched in Brazil: a power train with two electric motors powered by the Blade battery with 86.4 kWh that provides a range of 400 km on the WLTP cycle (528 km on an exclusively urban cycle). The electric SUV can recover 30% to 80% of charge in 30 minutes using a 110 kW DC charging station.

Frank Dunvold, CEO of RSA, said: “We have enjoyed fantastic demand for BYD Tang in just a few months since its launch, and we see it picking up pace in 2022. The people of Norway are very environmentally conscious, and the all-electric Tang is the perfect fit. It’s stylish, comfortable and offers great driving performance while being practical. We don’t see demand slowing down and we’re lucky to have good supply levels coming in, which means customers aren’t having to wait for long periods of time for delivery.”

Globally, BYD announced in November a sales record across the entire line of all-electric passenger cars, bolstering its long-standing position as the world’s leading manufacturer of electrified vehicles. There follows a period of nine consecutive months of sales growth for BYD, with the accumulated at the end of last month topping 500,922 units.

BYD Tang is available to order through 43 RSA dealerships located in key cities across Norway, providing sales, after-sales, parts and service support to customers. The BYD Tang SUV costs 599,900 Norwegian kroner, the equivalent of R$ 382,900 in a direct conversion – around here the model is on pre-sale and has not yet had the price disclosed, but it should be around R$ 450,000.