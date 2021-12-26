Neymar buys luxury mansion in São Paulo valued at R$20 million; see pictures

Neymar recently acquired another property in São Paulo. This time, he bought a mansion located in the upscale Alphaville neighborhood. According to information from the ‘Extra’ newspaper, the PSG player took possession of the house keys. valued at R$ 20 million, last Thursday.

The property boasts six suites and two floors spread over 1500 m². Just like the mansion in Mangaratiba – where shirt 10 will enjoy the end of the year parties – São Paulo property has some special requirements. Among them: squash court, panoramic elevator, large office and 20 parking spaces.

+ Discover Vinicius Júnior’s mansion in Rio de Janeiro, valued at R$ 20 million and inspired by Neymar

In addition, there is a heated swimming pool on the outside of the house, which is practically all covered with glass and has a vast green area as a view.

See below photos and videos of Neymar’s new mansion

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)

Neymar’s Luxury Mansion (Courtesy)