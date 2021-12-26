Neymar buys luxury mansion in São Paulo valued at R$20 million; see pictures

Neymar recently acquired another property in São Paulo. This time, he bought a mansion located in the upscale Alphaville neighborhood. According to information from the ‘Extra’ newspaper, the PSG player took possession of the house keys. valued at R$ 20 million, last Thursday.
The property boasts six suites and two floors spread over 1500 m². Just like the mansion in Mangaratiba – where shirt 10 will enjoy the end of the year parties – São Paulo property has some special requirements. Among them: squash court, panoramic elevator, large office and 20 parking spaces.
In addition, there is a heated swimming pool on the outside of the house, which is practically all covered with glass and has a vast green area as a view.
See below photos and videos of Neymar’s new mansion