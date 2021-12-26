Neymar, Messi and Mbappé are out of the ideal selection of the French Championship – 12/25/2021

Neymar, Messi and Mbappé were passed over in the choice of the ideal selection for the first round of the French Championship made by two vehicles of the local press. According to “L’Équipe” and “RMC Sport”, PSG’s star-studded trio are not among the season’s best players.

The only Brazilian present in the lists of the two vehicles was Marquinhos, chosen in the “ideal defense” of the championship. For the attack, “L’Équipe” chose Martin Terrier from Rennes, Dimitri Payet from Olympique de Marseille and Téji Savanier from Montpellier. The “RMC” selected strikers Andy Delort from Nice, Gaetan Laborde and Kamaldeen Sulemana, both from Rennes.

Despite being a leader in the championship and having three of the best players in the world, PSG has not been standing out for its attack. Mbappé is only the third best scorer in the competition, with nine goals scored, along with four other athletes. Neymar has three goals but hasn’t played since late November, when he injured his ankle. Messi has scored only once since he debuted with the team in August.

PSG struggled to draw with Lorient last Wednesday in a match valid for the 19th round of the French. Mauricio Pocchetino’s team returns to the field next Monday against Vannes for the French Cup.