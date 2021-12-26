no annual credit card now available

Customers who have an account through the Caixa Tem application will already be able to use a new feature for their daily lives, which is the credit card. One of the advantages for those who use the card is that it does not have an annual fee, as with the others. The card has a minimum limit for purchases in cash or in installments.

Every time a credit card purchase is made, it will generate a different code for that purchase. Through this means, security will be guaranteed. The credit card is subject to approval by the Caixa Econômica Federal institution and, therefore, people with a negative name cannot obtain credit approval.

Among the various benefits of the Caixa Tem credit card, the following stand out:

No annuity;

Minimum accessible limit;

Additional card;

Possibility of use in Brazil and abroad;

Access to the Cashier Cards application;

Discounts on Visa vouchers.

How to order

The request is made directly through the Caixa Tem application. When logging into the app, the option “Credit Card” will appear. After clicking on it, it will be necessary to update the registered data to obtain the release.

Inside the option, some information will appear and, after that, the definition of expiration date.