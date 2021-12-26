No Limite 5 winner, Paula Amorim is pregnant with Breno Simões · TV News

The year 2021 has been a busy one for Paula Amorim. After winning the fifth edition of No Limite and being proposed by Breno Simões, she announced this Saturday (25) that she is pregnant with her first child with her fiance. The two have been together since 2018, when they met at BBB18.

Paula made a post on Instagram to share the news: “First Christmas with the family and with a very special little gift. Our family is growing! Our new love arrived by surprise in the most intense year of my life to make sense of everything we do. lived in those three and a half years.”

“It’s impossible to describe what I felt when I found out you were here, it was a mixture of the best that existed in me multiplied by a thousand. And on this Christmas day, of renewal, love, hope and unity, we chose to come here to share with you the most beautiful news we’ve ever received: now we’re mom and dad! Breno, you were the most beautiful dad before you were and you’re the only person in the world with whom I’d like to be living this moment. I love you”, he declared the influencer.

Breno Simões also made his statement on the social network. “This Christmas we have a more than special gift for us and all those who cheer and wish our happiness. We chose this date to share that 13 weeks and three days ago a new chapter started in our life: we will be Mom and Dad!” he.

“We are very happy and extremely grateful to God, because now we are going to witness the greatest love of all. Around here, we are already counting the seconds! So, prepare the little lap that we will soon have new cheeks to fill with kisses and hugs”, he concluded .

Check out the posts by Simões and Paula announcing the pregnancy: