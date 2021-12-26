Nubank releases new loan to customers; see who can

Nubank releases new loan to customers. Recently, the Nubank launched a new loan line that can be secured with vehicles. The novelty was launched in partnership with Creditas, a Brazilian company in the financial services sector.

The digital bank informed that the objective is to offer more advantageous loans compared to the traditional modality of personal credit. Noteworthy is the limit offered, which can reach 90% of the vehicle’s value.

“In this modality, the customer will be able to continue using their vehicle normally. However, it will be sold to Nubank, that is, it cannot be sold until the loan is paid off”, informed the institution, in a note.

Loan with vehicle guarantee

The contractor can pay off the debt within 60 months. In addition, the interested party can apply for credit even if the vehicle is still in the financing phase. However, the applicant must have paid at least 50% of the car’s value.

THE Nubank emphasizes that only cars can be placed as collateral for this credit line. In this case, vehicles such as trucks and motorcycles do not enter the concession list. Furthermore, the car cannot be more than 15 years old.

The novelty is still being gradually released to fintech customers. In this way, the credit line may take a while to reach all users of the services of the Nubank.

At the Nubank, it is now possible to get 50% off on your purchases. The novelty takes place through the Ultraviolet card, a card modality with a series of advantages, including those found in the tool’s Black category. Among them, there are shopping discounts at partner companies.

For those interested in taking advantage of the card’s offers, it is necessary to pay a monthly annual fee in the amount of BRL 49. However, customers who maintain monthly expenses in the amount of BRL 5,000 or invest at least BRL 150,000 at the Nubank the monthly fee will be exempt.

Under the Mastercard Black banner, Ultraviolet card users can access VIP lounges and Wi-Fi at airports, travel life insurance, protected purchases, price protection and other offers guaranteed with the Mastercard Surpreendeda relationship program.