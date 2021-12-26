Nubank Ultraviolet releases cashback with a yield of 200% of the CDI

One of Nubank’s latest innovations was the launch of the Ultraviolet credit card. This was a much-awaited product among customers of the roxinho, and it also caught the attention of other people who are not yet part of Nubank. Among its benefits are life insurance and travel assistance, and an income of 200% of the CDI. But how does it work? Is it really worth it? Then clear all your doubts.

First, it is worth highlighting the benefits of Nubank Ultravioleta. One of them is the 1% instant cashback, with automatic growth of this amount to 200% of the CDI%. Furthermore, you have the possibility of redemption at any time. However, despite being attractive, you need to pay attention, as the income is not worth all your money on account. For income value only.

In other words, it will not be possible to “invest” in this product of 200% of the CDI. What will yield 200% of the CDI is the amount received back in the form of cashback, which is equivalent to 1% on all purchases we’ve already mentioned, ok?

Finally, the Ultraviolet card has an annuity, different from the traditional Nubank. In this way, the service is free only for those with assets of at least BRL 150 thousand divided between Nubank and Easynvest or average monthly expense above BRL 5,000. However, for those who do not fit this profile, the monthly fee is R$49/month.

Therefore, it is worth paying attention to the annuity and checking if it is worth contracting the card, so as not to end up losing money. Also, don’t confuse cashback income with the rest of the account. To learn more about the card, access the page and request the Nubank Ultraviolet.

