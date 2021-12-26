Number of investors in startups in Brazil has increased since 2007 – Época Negócios

+



The rise of Brazilian “unicorns”, such as Nubank, Pagseguro and iFood, has created a virtuous effect on the market. The more success these companies achieve, the more investment the other startups receive. This has encouraged the creation of new funds and the arrival of international groups to explore this universe, which – despite the crisis – continues to grow.

Between 2020 and 2021, the number of investors who put money into startups in Brazil rose 34%, from 404 to 544 – the biggest absolute growth since 2007, according to the innovation platform Distrito. It is a rapidly expanding market with business opportunities.

Currently, the country has 21 “unicorns” (companies with a market value of over US$ 1 billion) and dozens of other candidates to join the select group of billionaire startups in the coming years.

It is these promises and the possibility of pocketing a few million reais that fill the eyes of investors and feed back into this market. Only in 2021, venture capital funds that invest resources in startups beat investment records. Until November, the amount contributed to the Brazilian market was almost 200% higher than in the whole year of 2020: US$ 8.8 billion (almost R$ 50 billion, in the dollar on Thursday), compared to US$ 3 billion (R $17 billion).

“This year was phenomenal. Due to the fundraising that the funds are having, 2022 has the same growth trend as this year”, says Gustavo Araujo, co-founder and president of the District. In his opinion, one of the highlights of 2021 was the investment mega-rounds, above US$ 100 million. On the one hand, companies are more mature and in greater need of capital. On the other hand, there are well-capitalized managers with an appetite for Brazilian assets, highlights Araujo.

Focus on region

The effect Nubank, which debuted on the New York and São Paulo stock exchanges earlier this month, should help attract even more international investors. beyond the billionaire Softbank, which is preparing a new fund for Latin America, investment giants such as Tiger Global, Warburg Pimco and Andreessen Horowitz have also turned their attention to the region.

Entrepreneur Paulo Veras, one of the founders of the first Brazilian “unicorn”, 99, says that the market is experiencing a relevant geographic change. Ten years ago, he says, investments were migrating to Southeast Asia, and Latin America was practically excluded from this movement. Today, the region has become the epicenter of venture capital investments.

In his opinion, several factors increase the attractiveness of Brazilian assets. In addition to the new “unicorns”, the fact that most of the population has a smartphone and access to data and broadband infrastructure raises the level and prospects for success of a business in the country.

Another point of investor attention is the level of unbanked in Brazil, which means potential markets to be explored. Veras also says that national managers are also being created – or were recently launched – to enter the market. Among them are Headline, by Buscapé founder Romero Rodrigues; NVA Capital, by ex-XP Marcelo Maisonnave; and Niu Ventures, by the American Paul Bragiel and Reinaldo Normand.

Part of these portfolios should go to startups that are starting now – about 75% of current investments are concentrated in the initial rounds called Pre-seed, Seed and Series A, according to data from the Emerging Venture Capital Fellows platform.

Market sees new investments

The new Selic high cycle has not worried startup investment managers. For them, those who invest in this market are looking at the long term and will not stop investing in these assets to go to fixed income.

“It’s a path with no return. Nubank threw the bar up. A lot of people made money and this feeds back into the ecosystem”, says the partner at Iporanga manager Renato Valente. In his opinion, undertaking has never been so good. This year, the company invested in ten startups and plans to raise a new fund in the first quarter of next year.

Despite the increase in interest rates, he believes that liquidity in the market will continue. Currently, a third of Iporanga’s portfolio is allocated to fintechs and something to education. For 2022, says Valente, the manager will keep an eye on finance startups. “With the advance of open banking and Pix, many opportunities will arise. But we will also analyze startups focused on cryptocurrencies and agribusiness, a market that has not yet emerged, despite its potential.

“At Astella Investimentos, partner Daniel Chalfon also does not believe in a change in the trend now because of the rise in interest rates. He points out that the previous drop in Selic had a positive effect, which was to bring investors who did not know this market. “They are professionals. that put resources into long-term assets and are not looking for fixed income.”

The year 2021, says the executive, yielded good liquidity for the fund, with the sale of RD Station to Totvs – the manager had a stake in the company. Astella has already raised four funds and has active investment in 27 companies. Next year, says Chalfon, it is possible that a new portfolio will be created. “2022 starts off with a very good prospect, after a year in which all metrics set records.”

The co-founder and president of the District, Gustavo Araujo, says that the market is growing in all dimensions, whether in investments or in the number of funds and new startups. According to him, from now on the segment will start to discover a second wave of venture capital funds, which are those more specialized in some areas, such as education, finance and retail. Much of this capital will still come from abroad, but the Brazilian market is changing, with more investors getting to know this segment.