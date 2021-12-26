Ômicron causes more than 4,000 flights to be canceled around the world during Christmas – 12/25/2021

The spread of the omicron variant led airlines around the world to cancel around 4,500 flights this Christmas weekend. Many pilots, flight attendants and other employees are infected with covid-19 and cannot attend work.

The website Flightaware, which records world air traffic in real time – indicates that at least 2,000 flights were canceled this Saturday (25), around 700 of them in the United States. On Friday (24), Christmas Eve, another 2,400 planes could no longer take off and 11 thousand flights were delayed. The forecast is that 600 air routes will also be interrupted on Sunday (26).

Lufthansa, Delta and United Airlines said several of their employees are in quarantine for contamination or exposure to covid-19. “The spike in omicron cases across the United States this week has had a direct impact on our crew and the employees who manage operations,” United Airlines said in a statement, justifying the cancellation of 200 flights between Friday and Saturday.

US contamination record

The wave of the omicron variant leads the United States to break records for contamination. In the last week, the country registered more than 170 thousand new cases per day, saturating hospitals in several states.

Delta Airlines also announced that it had canceled 260 air flights on Saturday and 170 on Friday either for reasons related to the pandemic or bad weather conditions. “Our teams have exhausted all options and resources”, says the company, in a note.

However, Chinese airlines are the ones that register the most amount of disturbances this Christmas weekend. China Eastern canceled 480 flights and Air China canceled 15% of its flights.

(With information from AFP)