Omicron variant becomes dominant in Portugal, one of the most vaccinated countries in the world | World

The omicron variant has become dominant in Portugal, which registered more than 10,000 new cases in 24 hours this Saturday (25) for the third consecutive day, according to the latest report by the General Directorate of Health (DGS).

“The omicron variant is already dominant in Portugal”, with an estimated number of cases of 61.5% on December 22″, reports a statement that specifies that mortality and hospitalizations in intensive care remain “stable”.

A country with one of the highest vaccination coverage rates in the world, Portugal registered 10,016 new cases in 24 hours and 10 deaths linked to Covid-19, according to the latest report by health authorities published this Saturday.

The day before, the country had registered 12,943 new infections, which was a record since 29 January. Portugal experienced a wave of infections in early 2020 that overwhelmed hospital services.

Faced with the new variant, Portugal adopted a set of new measures to combat the epidemic, which mainly include the mandatory home office, the presentation of a vaccination certificate to attend a show or sporting event, as well as the closing of bars and clubs .

The government had already established other restrictions in early December to expand the use of masks, vaccination certificates and screening tests.

To reduce contagion after the meetings planned for the end-of-year celebrations, the government announced on November 25 that school holidays would be extended and that remote work would be mandatory in the first week of January.

Portugal also requires a negative test for travelers arriving in its territory, including those who are vaccinated.

Portugal starts vaccinating children from 5 to 11 years old

In France, more than a million tests were carried out on Christmas Eve and 94,000 new cases of Covid-19 were detected in just 24 hours. The country sets new records due to the rapid spread of the omicron variant.