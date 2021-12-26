On vacation from Atlético-MG, Hulk rents “Batman’s car” to tour Miami, USA | athletic-mg

It could well be a “crossover” of the most popular characters from the distinct superhero universes of Marvel and DC. But it was only Atlético-MG striker Hulk, renting a luxury car in Miami, where he spends vacations at the club. The top scorer of the season in Brazil gave a “roll” by Lamborghini Aventador. A car model can reach the price of R$ 8 million.

Hulk took his wife, Camila, to dinner in Florida, where he has been since before Christmas, along with their three children. Camila is pregnant, and is expecting the attacker’s fourth daughter, Zaya. The registration of Hulk in the “Batman’s car” was made by the player himself, in a post on Instagram. The representative of the city’s car rental company posted the caption pairing the green superhero with the dark knight.

1 of 2 Hulk, Atlético-MG forward, next to his wife Camila — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram Hulk, Atlético-MG forward, next to his wife Camila — Photo: Reproduction/Instagram

– What an honor to see you here with this ship, taking a walk with the family – wrote Bruno, owner of the luxury car rental company. Hulk says in sequence: “Whoever wants to come to Miami to drive with quality, comfort and safety, look for Bruno”.

The Lamborghini Aventador Aventador LP 700-4 was the car chosen to serve Bruce Wayne, Batman’s alter ego, in the 2011 movie “The Dark Knight Rises”. The film is part of the superhero trilogy directed by filmmaker Christopher Nolan . The price of car rental in Miami is R$10,700 per day, plus taxes, and can only be rented by drivers with a minimum age of 25 years.