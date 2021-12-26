Outbreak of COVID and injuries cause Premier League to postpone another game of the Boxing Day round

Rising Coronavirus Cases in the UK Has Concerned Health Authorities

After announcing the postponement of the matches between Wolverhampton vs Watford and Liverpool vs Leeds, the Council of Premier League made it official that another match of the boxing day will be rescheduled.

the confrontation between Burnley and Everton, at the request of the Toffees, will also be postponed due to injuries and cases of COVID-19.

See the release below:

The Premier League board this morning approved Everton’s request to postpone Boxing Day’s away game against Burnley.

Everton were supposed to travel to Turf Moor to play on Sunday at 3pm. The Board reviewed the club’s request today to postpone the match due to new injuries to their team. They concluded that the club will not be able to fulfill its commitment this weekend due to an insufficient number of players available to play due to COVD-19 cases and injuries.

The Board of Directors this morning was able to make the decision before Boxing Day to bring clarity to the clubs and their fans. We apologize for the inconvenience and disruption caused to these supporters’ festive plans.

The League is aware that this week’s decision to postpone three Boxing Day games will disappoint fans and understand their frustrations at a special time of year when they are eager to watch football matches. The League’s goal is to provide as much clarity as possible, but unfortunately some postponements sometimes need to be made on short notice as safety is our priority.

Whenever possible, the League will do its utmost to keep fans up to date in case there is a risk of playing in a match.

The Board assesses requests to postpone matches on a case-by-case basis, based on existing rules and adapted COVID-19 postponement guidelines implemented in light of the new Omicron variant. The Board will assess a number of factors, including a club’s ability to field a team; the status, severity and potential impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on the club; and the players’ ability to prepare and play the game safely. The Board must also consider the broader risks to the opposition and others that club representatives may come into contact with.

While acknowledging that several clubs are facing outbreaks of COVID-19, it is the collective intention of the clubs and the League to continue with the current match schedule whenever possible. The health and well-being of everyone involved remains our priority and the League will continue to monitor and reflect public health guidelines, always proceeding with caution. In light of the recent increase in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Premier League has reintroduced Emergency Measures. This includes protocols such as more frequent testing, use of facial coverings indoors, observation of social distance and limitation of treatment time.