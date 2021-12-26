Owing pension to his daughters, André Gonçalves is thrilled to receive a gift from Danielle Winits’s youngest at Christmas

Fighting with his daughters over child support duty, André Gonçalves was thrilled to receive a gift from Guy, his wife’s son, Danielle Winits, on Christmas Eve.

The boy, who is the result of the relationship between the actress and Jonatas Faro, appears in records posted by his mother talking affectionately about his stepfather.

“He likes me a lot and wakes up early,” Guy said before handing over the André Gonçalves present, who gets emotional and hugs him.

In a recent interview with O GLOBO, André spoke of the hurt he feels for not having a good relationship with his daughters anymore and said that he was blocked by them on social networks for not being able to pay child support.

André Gonçalves gets emotional when he receives Danielle Winits’s gift for the youngest at Christmas Photo: Reproduction-Instagram Danielle Winits with her two children at Christmas Photo: Reproduction-Instagram André Gonçalves and Danielle Winits at Christmas Photo: Reproduction-Instagram

Manuela Seiblitz, 22, took over the lawsuit that her mother, actress Tereza Seiblitz, was bringing against André in the Rio courts for a debt of R$ 109,000 relating to the young woman’s delayed pensions.

In addition to her, the other daughter, Valentina, aged 18, from André’s marriage to Cynthia Benini, charges a debt of R$ 13.5 thousand in court, referring to the three-month delay in the pension of R$ 4.5 thousand. Due to the debt, the actor was ordered under house arrest and will have to wear an electronic ankle bracelet.

There is also another lawsuit, filed by Valentina’s mother in São Paulo, which charges André Gonçalves more than R$350 thousand for lack of previous payments to her daughter.

André is still the father of Pedro, aged 20, from his marriage to actress Myrian Rios. The boy is the only one the actor has a good relationship with today. He receives R$1,000 monthly in pension.