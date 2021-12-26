Packers Get 4 Interceptions and Beat Browns on Historic Rodgers Day

Packers’ QB Sets Franchise Record Holder for Touchdown Passes

In duel valid for week 16 of NFL on Christmas day, the Green Bay Packers suffered, but won the Cleveland Browns at Lambeau Field 24 to 22 this Saturday.

The day was historic for Aaron Rodgers, who broke the tie with Brett Favre to become the record holder for touchdown passes in franchise history.

The number 12 came into the game with 442 and threw three touchdown passes in the game against the Browns.

But more than the attack, it was the Green Bay defense that ensured the team’s victory, with four interceptions over Baker Mayfield.

With the result, the Packers, who have already entered the field classified for the playoffs, improve their campaign to 12 wins and 3 losses and continue as the best team in the NFC.

The Browns, meanwhile, drop to 7-8 and stay in the backlight of AFC North, hampering their playoff chances with that result.

Statistics

  • Aaron Rodgers: 24-34 on passes, 202 yards, 3 TD’s

  • Davante Adams: 10 catches, 114 yards, 2 TD’s

  • Baker Mayfield: 21-36 on passes, 222 yards, 2 TD’s, 4 interceptions

  • Nick Chubb: 17 Charged, 126 Yards, 1 TD

