Padilha on a Christmas message from Moro and his wife: “the couple has a duck voice”; see video

the federal deputy Alexandre Padilha (PT-SP) commented, this Saturday (25), message from Christmas posted by the pre-candidate for the presidency, the former judge Sergio Moro, and your wife Rosângela Moro, on the networks. According to the deputy, “the couple has a duck voice… but the duck and the duck are the ones who believe… hohoho”, he wrote.

In addition to the video of the former judge declared suspect by the Supreme Court (STF), the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL), also released a Christmas message alongside the first lady Michelle Bolsonaro.

The presidential couple’s message took less than a minute and was broadcast on radio and television this Friday night. Both took turns with empty speech, which was limited to clichéd phrases and words from this time of year, such as “hope”, “achievements” and “accomplishments”.

Bolsonaro even said that 2021 was a year “of many difficulties” and that, despite this, it created “public policies in favor of all families”, without, however, mentioning which ones.

The president did not mention any concrete actions of his government and did not touch on any important issue, such as vaccination against Covid-19 in children.

In the video, the president’s tension when trying to read the text prepared for him is noticeable.