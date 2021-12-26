Palm trees | With Luiz Adriano out and Deyverson without a resolved renovation, the future of the Palmeiras center forward is still uncertain

While not defining the future of the center forwards of the current squad, the Summer board keeps an eye on the market and has already brought Rafael Navarro

While defining the future of Luiz Adriano and deyverson, the forwards of the current squad, Palmeiras has already announced Rafael Navarro and still wants to hire another “9 shirt” for 2022. But in addition to the moves for the arrival of players, the Verdão board is in a process of recasting the cast, especially for the attack. Willian, who could play earlier, has already hit Fluminense, and Borja, who was Grêmio, was sold to Junior Barranquilla, from Colombia.

So far, the group still has two reference players: Luiz Adriano and Deyverson. Even with contracts for the next season, Luiz Adriano is still talking to the board to find a new team, while Deyverson, the hero of the Libertadores title, has a contract only until the end of June and has not yet been called to discuss a renewal, or that is, soon you will be able to subscribe with any other club.

The internal assessment is that the center forward position is the one that should have a greater investment in 2022. Kaio Jorge, currently at Juventus, Italy, generated interest from the Palestinian board, but the Italian club in lending him, with that, the conversations stopped. Verdão has been analyzing the market and monitoring the situation of Yuri Alberto, from Internacional, and Castellanos, from New York City, whose negotiations revolve around 10 million euros (R$ 64.2 million).

Due to the amount, the board of directors at Palmeiras works carefully to define who will join Navarro in the next season. Meanwhile, the current attackers await the definition of their futures. Luiz Adriano, who scored just five goals last season, was marred by ongoing problems with the crowd in games at Allianz Parque. Deyverson, on the other hand, is experiencing one of his best moments in Verdão, and is waiting for a contact from the Palmeira board.