Palmeiras publishes information on buying tickets for the World Cup

After winning the tri-championship of the Libertadores, Palmeiras will represent the South America continent, in the Club World Cup. The international championship is scheduled to take place between February 3rd and 12th, 2022 and will be held in Abu Dhabi.

In this sense, fans interested in supporting Verdão will have to plan travel, accommodation and logistics to be present at the stadium.

This Thursday (23), the São Paulo club brought information about the purchase of tickets for the games. Interested parties must register on the FIFA website (click here) and check the “Palmeiras” option in the “favorite team” field.

Verdão also highlighted that there are still travel packages available through a partnership with Century Travel. Travel conditions can be consulted by clicking here.

Walk in the Worlds

Palmeiras will have to play two games to win the unprecedented title. The team led by Abel Ferreira faces Al Ahly (Egypt) or Monterrey (Mexico) in the semifinals.

The expectation is that the opponent in the final will be Chelsea, in an eventual classification. The championship will be played from February 3rd to 12th, in Abu Dhabi.

Reinforcements

Palmeiras has already hired three reinforcements to compete in the Club World Cup. They are center forward Rafael Navarro, goalkeeper Marcelo Lomba and Colombian midfielder Atuesta.

