Paolla Oliveira sensualizes when she appears in a bikini and draws attention

Paolla Oliveira, 39, used Instagram to share a summer-style photo with followers. The actress surprised her by appearing in a bikini, squandering her bosom and sensuality on the social photo network.

With her hair up, Paolla appeared holding the piece with her hands in front of her body. In addition, the famous sported her tanned butt while smiling amidst the sun.

“A #tbt right on the sand…”, wrote Oliveira in the caption of the publication. Diogo Nogueira’s girlfriend’s post received over 2 million likes on Instagram in a few hours.

In the comments, admirers of Paolla did not stop praising the famous one. “Hot, lady of the world”, wrote an Internet user. “Goddess”, declared another. “A slap in the face”, joked another fan, among several messages.

Paolla Oliveira declares herself to Diogo Nogueira

For a few months, Paolla and Diogo have had an intense romance. In an interview with Quem magazine, the actress showed all her love for the musician and romantically declared for him.

“Of course Diogo is an inspiration for me, yes. He is a very special man, fun, talented, has a giant heart. All these qualities are very inspiring. The couple wouldn’t be so popular with the public if it weren’t that way. All this just inspires me and strengthens our connection”, said the famous.

Diogo, in turn, also spoke to Paolla during a presentation. The boy made a song for his beloved, called Flor de Canã. The artist even participated in the song’s video and supported her partner’s work.

“She is the love of my life. I just have to thank God. She only brought good things into my life. For me she is one of the greatest actresses in this country and I wrote a song for her”, he declared at the time.