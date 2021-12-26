Pathfinder: Kingmaker is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until 13:00 tomorrow (25)

On Christmas Eve, the Epic Games Store has just placed its mysterious game of the day to be redeemed on its platform, users will be able to redeem it until tomorrow (25) at 1 pm Brasília time, this is about Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition, developed by Owlcat Games and published by Prime Matter.

The action game with RPG elements brings an isometric view and is inspired by games like Baldur’s Gate, Arcanum and Fallout 1 and 2, you will live a classic RPG experience in the fantasy universe of Pathfinder

PATHFINDER: KINGMAKER – ENHANCED PLUS EDITION

Developer: Owlcat Games

Publishing company: Prime Matter

Release date of: March 13, 2018

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM THE GAME AT EPIC GAMES STORE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MrP8-wuZSoUe

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or later

Processor: Intel Celeron 1037U @ 1.80GHz

Memory: 4 GB RAM

Graphics Card: Intel HD Graphics 3000

Disk space: Requires 30GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card



RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7 64-bit or later

Processor: Intel Core i7 CPU 920 @ 2.67GHz

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: ATI Radeon HD 5770 or NVIDIA GeForce GTX 960M

Disk space: Requires 30GB of free space

Sound Card: DirectX Compatible Sound Card

you can redeem Pathfinder: Kingmaker – Enhanced Plus Edition directly in the application of Epic Games Store or on the store’s official website, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 25, at 1:00 pm Brasília time.

What did you think of the game available today in this Christmas atmosphere? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Epic Games starts year-end promotion with game discounts and 40 reais coupon

Offers are valid until January 6, 2022



Source: Epic Games