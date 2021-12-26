Patrick enters the sights of Fluminense, but Inter asks for an adequate return for the player

The player stated that he was probed by the club, but did not confirm the existence of an official proposal.

Fluminense continues in the market looking for reinforcements for the 2022 season, and according to information from journalist Victor Lessa, Fluzão’s target is midfielder Patrick, from Internacional. Also according to the journalist, the Rio de Janeiro club has already looked for the player, but Colorado is looking to get some return if the midfielder closes with Tricolor. One of the options would be a player swap.

Patrick emerged as an option after Abel Braga was announced as Fluminense’s newest coach. The midfielder already has a relationship with the commander at the time Abel worked at Internacional in 2020, precisely when the player experienced one of his best phases. Patrick gave an interview to Canal do Jorge Nicola, and at the time the player confirmed that he was sought by Fluminense and São Paulo.

“There are conversations. I believe that consultation is natural, normal at this time of year. It will happen. This is a procedure that happens between the directors, but nothing concrete. I am focused on Internacional. The initial intention is to fulfill this contract. that, if there is some conversation and there is something, that it is better for both of them. I think it is also valid to make an agreement. We are open to that. It is a matter of waiting for the next chapters”, he said.

Patrick is 29 years old and has scored five goals and made five assists in 48 games he has played this season. In addition to the player, Fluminense is also negotiating with Germán Cano. The Tricolor has already announced as reinforcements Willian and Felipe Melo, in addition to that it already has a deal with Pineida and David Duarte.