Paula Toller laments the death of Beni Borja: “I lost a great friend”

Paula Toller, former vocalist of the band Kid Abelha, which came to an end in 2016, lamented the death of Beni Borja, the group’s official drummer. The artist died this Thursday (12/23), victim of a probable heart attack in Teresópolis, Rio de Janeiro.

“This Christmas, I lost a great friend, a partner, a companion from the beginnings of our musical journey. Beni was a guy with ideas, excellent conversation, great culture and sensitivity. My deepest condolences to Marina, Julia, Luisa, João Beni and Francisco, as well as the entire family. Here’s our latest partnership, Adrift for life. Goodbye, Beni,” she lamented.

Along with the text, the singer published a photo of the recording of Kid Abelha’s first demo, on August 26, 1982. Carlos Beni Carvalho de Oliveira Borja became known in the music scene as the drummer for Kid Abelha and Abóboras Selvagens. Before that, however, he was already playing in a band with bassist and songwriter Leoni called Chrisma.

Shortly after leaving the band, Beni Borja produced the first demo of Biquini Cavadão, with the songs Tédio and No Mundo da Lua. from the 1991 album Descivilização. “From what I was told, Beni got sick, took the car and must have had a heart attack. The car left the track”, reports Bruno Gouveia, vocalist of the band Biquini Cavadão, to the G1 portal.