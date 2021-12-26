Pelé, next to his wife, greets followers and says he is experiencing ‘moments of love’

Pele is fine and happy. That the King of Football himself guarantees. The eternal shirt 10 spent 15 days in the Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to treat a tumor in the right colon, region of the large intestine, discovered in September. Today, at home, he poses next to his wife, businesswoman Márcia Aoki, and greets his followers on the internet.

“Today I hope you are living moments of love, peace and unity, just like me. Merry Christmas, my friends”, wrote Pelé on his social networks.

At 81 years of age, Pelé was hospitalized earlier this month as a preventive measure, allowing him to spend the end-of-the-year festivities with his family, without needing to worry. Today, he is at home and very well taken care of.

DISCOVERY OF TUMOR – The King of Football was hospitalized on August 31 for routine annual exams, postponed in 2020, because of the new coronavirus. During the procedures, the colon tumor was identified. The surgery took place on August 4th.

At the end of September, Pelé was discharged from the same unit, after spending a month in hospital. During the period of hospitalization, he used social media to thank him for the affectionate messages. Today, which is fine and stable, he continues to use the internet to keep in touch with his fans.

