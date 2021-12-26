Pelé poses beside his wife, greets followers on the networks and says he is experiencing ‘moments of love’ – Sports

Skin is well and is happy. That the King of Football himself attested in his most recent post on social media. The eternal shirt 10 spent 15 days in hospital at Hospital Albert Einstein, in São Paulo, to treat a tumor in the right colon, region of the large intestine, discovered in September. This Christmas Saturday, at his home, he posed next to his wife, businesswoman Márcia Aoki, to greet his internet followers.

“Today I hope that you are living moments of love, peace and union, as I am. Merry Christmas, my friends”, wrote Pelé on his social networks, two days after being discharged from the hospital. At the age of 81, Pelé was hospitalized earlier this month as a preventive measure, allowing him to spend the end-of-the-year parties with his family, without needing to worry. Today, he is at home and very well taken care of.

The King of Football was admitted on Aug. 31 for routine annual checkups, delayed in 2020 because of the new coronavirus. During the procedures, the colon tumor was identified. The surgery took place on August 4th. The doctors didn’t want to wait.

At the end of September, Pelé was discharged from the same hospital, after spending a month in the hospital. During the period of hospitalization, he used social media to thank him for the affectionate messages. Today, which is stable, he continues to use the internet to keep in touch with fans. His daughters also started posting messages and information about their father’s health status, with positive messages and some videos of Pelé recovering after his first hospitalization.

This time, after a few messages, the King’s daughters fell silent. Only one medical report was released when he was admitted to the hospital in São Paulo. Pelé himself also preferred to post less while he was hospitalized. In one of his posts, he greeted his “friend” Mbappé, who had a birthday. The two met after a trade event they held together three years ago. “I wish you a happy birthday. I hope that your star continues to shine and that it soars higher and higher”, wrote Pelé.