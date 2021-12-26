Perfect Caipirinha: recipe and how to make

So commonplace and so problematic. That’s the caipirinha, a national passion that is present in every bar, but not always well made.

In the picture “Golden Tip” from the summer season of “Vai Ter Churras”, Bruno Salomão explains that the most common mistake is bitterness and acidity and shows, from end to end, how to make a perfect caipirinha.

There’s nothing more horrible than having a ghastly drink while you’re enjoying your pool.”

The first secret is to remove all the rind from the Tahiti lemon. Both the green and the white part.

Balanced Caipirinha: neither sour nor bitter Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Next, cut pieces around the center. Discard the crumb, unwanted for its bitter taste, and place the rest in a shaker. Repeat the process with all the lemons you are going to use.

For each lemon, add a tablespoon of sugar and crush. Add a dose of your favorite cachaça and a spoonful of baking soda to cut the acidity. Multiply the measurements according to the amount of lemon.

Pour a glass of ice into the shaker, shake and serve. Ready. Now, just enjoy the summer.

