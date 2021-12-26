Perfect Caipirinha: recipe and how to make

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Perfect Caipirinha: recipe and how to make 2 Views

So commonplace and so problematic. That’s the caipirinha, a national passion that is present in every bar, but not always well made.

In the picture “Golden Tip” from the summer season of “Vai Ter Churras”, Bruno Salomão explains that the most common mistake is bitterness and acidity and shows, from end to end, how to make a perfect caipirinha.

There’s nothing more horrible than having a ghastly drink while you’re enjoying your pool.”

The first secret is to remove all the rind from the Tahiti lemon. Both the green and the white part.

Will Have Barbecues | Desserts - Mariana Pekin/UOL - Mariana Pekin/UOL

Balanced Caipirinha: neither sour nor bitter

Image: Mariana Pekin/UOL

Next, cut pieces around the center. Discard the crumb, unwanted for its bitter taste, and place the rest in a shaker. Repeat the process with all the lemons you are going to use.

For each lemon, add a tablespoon of sugar and crush. Add a dose of your favorite cachaça and a spoonful of baking soda to cut the acidity. Multiply the measurements according to the amount of lemon.

Pour a glass of ice into the shaker, shake and serve. Ready. Now, just enjoy the summer.

Ready for summer?

“Vai Ter Churras” is part of UOL in Summer 2022, which until February will feature a special series of video programs, shown on UOL Channel. And on January 8, 9, 15 and 16, the event will have an arena in the city of São Paulo full of sports and musical attractions, kids’ space and a food court.

Keep an eye on uol.com.br/uolnoverao/ and on our social networks to follow all our schedule until February!

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Home office leads companies to auction obsolete items – News

Companies that have opted to adopt a hybrid or all-remote model of work are looking …

© 2021 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved