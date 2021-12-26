Pernambuco confirms two more deaths from the H3N2 flu and totals three deaths from subtype A, which registered 179 new positive cases

Pernambuco confirmed this Thursday, December 23, through the State Health Department (SES-PE) released another round of test results for influenza. In this new analysis, 179 positive laboratory samples were obtained, 174 for subtype A (H3N2) and 5 A non-subtyped. Thus, there are a total of 222 cases of the disease in Pernambuco, 217 for influenza A (H3N2) – 1 by the clinical and epidemiological criteria – and 5 not subtyped. Analyzes were performed at the Central Public Health Laboratory (Lacen-PE).

Of the 222 cases, 28 (12.6%) had severe acute respiratory syndrome (Srag). 3 deaths from influenza A (H3N2) are also confirmed. The first, reported last Monday (12/20), was from a 46-year-old man, resident of Recife and chronic renal patient, who died last Sunday (12/19). The second was from a 69-year-old woman, residing in Recife, who had the onset of symptoms on December 8 (coughing, shortness of breath). She, who had hypertension and diabetes, was hospitalized since 17/12 in the ICU of the Covid-19 Reference Hospital – Boa Viagem unit, and died on Monday (20/12).

The third death was a 24-year-old man, overweight and hypertensive. According to the family, he had a recurrent history of seeking health care because of altered blood pressure. The onset of symptoms was on 12/14 (fever, cough, shortness of breath) and death on 12/16, at Hospital Municipal Carozita Brito, in Nossa Senhora do Ó.

“These numbers only reinforce the community circulation of influenza A (H3N2) in Pernambuco and the need for increased care, especially with the use of a mask. At this time, we need to pay extra attention to children, the elderly and people with severe comorbidities, who are groups at greater risk for aggravation of influenza”, says the executive secretary of Health Surveillance at SES-PE, Patrícia Ismael.

“This Christmas, we’re going to need extra attention and care from everyone so that the lives of the people we love aren’t at risk. Everyone must do their part in the care and prevention so that we can overcome this moment. If the vast majority of people wear the mask, we are going to avoid contamination, the strangulation of the health network and we are going to save lives”, he reinforces.

Analyzing only the occurrences for influenza A (H3N2), 65.8% involved people between 20 and 49 years. In terms of gender, 53.4% ​​are male and 46.6% female. The municipalities where H3N2 occurs are: Araripina (1), Cabo de Santo Agostinho (7), Camaragibe (2), Camocim de São Félix (1), Carpina (1), Caruaru (12), Catende (1), Igarassu (5), Ipojuca (3), Itambé (1), Itapissuma (10), Jaboatão dos Guararapes (18), Moreno (2), Olinda (19), Paulista (9), Recife (119), Vitória de Santo Antão (2), Ribeirão (1), Santa Terezinha (1), Serra Talhada (1) and Timbaúba (1).

The 5 occurrences of non-subtyped influenza A are from Ilha de Itamaracá (1), Recife (3) and São Lourenço da Mata (1).

TELEORIENTATION – SES-PE also reinforces that it maintains the Atende em Home (Attend at Home), which offers guidance and, when necessary, tele-advising by a health professional to patients with flu-like symptoms. Access to the system, a partnership between the Government of Pernambuco and the City of Recife, can be accessed via an application available on an Android cell phone or via www.atendeemcasa.pe.gov.br. After entering basic information, the system will conduct the occurrence according to the severity of each case.

“Every population with flu-like symptoms can access the Atende em Casa. According to what is presented by the patient, he can be teleoriented to stay at home, avoiding overcrowding in the units, and, from there, be telemonitored. If it is more serious, you will be advised to seek the health system. This will make an important screening”, explains the Executive Secretary for Health Regulation, Ricarda Samara.

