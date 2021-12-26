Perrone: Jandrei’s hiring sounds like a message for the SPFC’s ‘dressing room’ – 12/26/2021

Tiago Volpi has already saved a lot of São Paulo with important defenses. But he has also committed gross mistakes that resulted in goals from opponents.

His irregularity in the last season justifies the decision of the board to hire an experienced goalkeeper who can overshadow the current holder.

However, in this columnist’s opinion, the arrival of Jandrei still has a component that goes beyond the technical issue.

I also interpret the hiring as a message for the tricolor “dressing room”. The message is that not even cast leaders like Volpi have a captive position on the team. Nobody is irreplaceable and there are no players in control of the situation.

By technically threatening Volpi, Jandrei can also take some of the comfort off his new teammate as team leader.

Backstage at Morumbi, Volpi has a firm posture and is usually among the athletes’ representatives in conversations with the board. What does this status look like if he loses his position? It’s anybody’s guess.

Adding the new shadow for Volpi with the arrival of the Rafinha medallion, we have a scenario that suggests a possible change of leadership in São Paulo. The occasional hiring made by the management so far is moving towards changing the São Paulo locker room as well.