‘Person who fell from Heaven’ · TV News

Manu Gavassi was again publicly melted by Julio Reis, her current boyfriend. The singer, who took over the relationship with the model in June this year, said she found the tranquility she was looking for in a love relationship and that the boy “fell from Heaven”.

In an interview with Quem magazine, Manu stated that it was with Reis that she discovered that relationships can be lighter and easier to deal with.

“We got to know each other in an unusual way, through mutual friends. This relationship is a lightness, a certainty I have, a love that we feel, a respect, a break that I’ve never experienced before. I’m very happy because you came at a time in my life I was looking for that tranquility in every way,” said the ex-BBB.

“That person fell from Heaven into my arms with the same tranquility and search that I have. He made me discover that relationship is easy. I found my whole life to be difficult,” added Manu.

About the future of the relationship, Bruna Marquezine’s best friend went further and said that she is already thinking about starting a family with Julio Reis. According to the actress and singer, being a mother has always been one of her biggest dreams in life.

Capricorn is all about grounding, bonding and wanting a family. I am homely and peaceful. I always had this dream of being a mother someday. I definitely see myself in this place with Julio. I had never had a relationship that made me contemplate about it. Now I think that if I go with that person, my life will be very happy, it won’t be chaos. I have this desire, and we talk about it. It will happen at the right time.

While the family does not grow, Manu shares his relationship with new career projects. She is confirmed as one of the protagonists of Maldives, the new original series from Netflix, and has just released the Disney+ visual album Gracinha.

Check out pictures of Manu next to Julio Reis: