PIS/Pasep released for 10 million workers

About 10.5 million Brazilians did not withdraw the balance of their accounts from the PIS/Pasep fund. According to Caixa Econômica Federal, R$ 23.3 billion are “forgotten”, as their holders did not make the withdrawals.

The PIS/Pasep fund can be withdrawn by workers until June 1, 2025, those who do not withdraw until then will simply lose the right to the amounts, as the amount will be transferred from ownership to the union’s coffers.

Withdrawal from the PIS/Pasep fund

The PIS/Pasep fund can be withdrawn by Brazilians who exercised paid activity in private companies or public bodies between 1971 and 1988. If the shareholder has died, their heirs have the right to withdraw.

It is worth remembering that until the month of May 2020, Caixa Econômica Federal managed only PIS quotas, intended for workers in private companies, while PASEP was managed by Banco do Brasil.

However, after May 2020, the amount was unified and transferred to Caixa Econômica Federal, through which all workers entitled to PIS and Pasep can receive.

How to withdraw

As the amount was unified and transferred to Caixa, the balance was also transferred to the FGTS (Guarantee Fund for Employees), therefore, to consult the balance and withdraw the PIS/Pasep shares, simply access the FGTS website or mobile app, or Caixa’s internet banking.

To consult the balance of shares, it will be necessary either the CPF number (or former CIC) or the NIS number of the shareholder, which can be found:

on the Citizen’s Card;

in the general notes of the old Work Card;

on the identification page of the new Work Card;

in the printed FGTS extract.

In the case of amounts up to R$3,000, the withdrawal can be made directly at lotteries, Caixa Aqui correspondents and also at self-service terminals through the Citizen Card with password.

In the case of amounts above R$3,000, withdrawals are only possible at Caixa branches, and an official document with a photo is required.

Heirs are entitled to loot

As expressed in Law 13,932 of 2019, the fund’s resources will be available to all shareholders, which facilitates the withdrawal of the amount by the heirs.

In the case of heirs, it will be necessary to present one of the following documents:

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to pension for death issued by the INSS, which includes the dependent’s full name, date of birth and degree of kinship or relationship of dependence with the deceased participant; or

Death certificate and certificate or declaration of dependents (beneficiaries) entitled to the pension for death issued by the employer, in the case of public servants, containing the dependent’s full name, date of birth and degree of kinship or dependency relationship with the deceased participant; or

Judicial permit designating the beneficiaries of the withdrawal, if the permit does not mention the participant’s death, the death certificate must be presented; or

public deed of probate, which may be formally presented for sharing the records of the judicial proceeding of probate/enrollment or public deed for extrajudicial sharing drawn up by the notary of the notary’s office of notes; or

What is the difference between the PIS/Pasep allowance and the PIS/Pasep quotas?

The confusion between the PIS/Pasep Fund and the Salary Allowance is more than common. Although these terms are often used interchangeably, the two are different benefits.

In the case of PIS and Pasep quotas, they are paid exclusively to workers who worked with a formal contract between 1971 and October 1988.

The salary bonus is a kind of 14th salary, paid annually to workers with a formal contract, as well as to civil servants.

Also regarding the salary bonus, payments will start in January, if you want to know what the amount will be and how to withdraw, click here.