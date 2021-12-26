Pivot of the separation between Fernando and Maiara exposes the singer: “He said he was single”

Out of breath, a woman who was filmed next to Fernando in a bar tells details of the night and says she was threatened

the massage therapist Francieli Padilha broke the silence and spoke on social networks this Saturday (25) after being identified as the pivot of the separation between mahara and Fernando Zor. The two would have met at a bar in Guarapuava, Paraná, and even posed for coladinhos.

In sincere testimony, she said that the countryman said he was “single” when the two met there.

“Hi, guys, I just came here to speak up because people are putting fire to me and they should be talking about this to Fernando, not me. I don’t know what it looks like here on Instagram, but I’m a single mother, I have two kids, I help take care of my mother who has cancer. I work, I study, I make a lot of effort. People are judging me, telling me a lot”, vented.

The professional then told how the rapprochement between the two happened. “He said he was single. I danced with him because he called me. I wasn’t the one who was asked. And you should be putting firewood on him. I’m single, I mind my own business. I don’t have time to mind my own business. of others. My life is so busy that I tell my clients that I wish the day had more hours because I can’t handle the whole day.”, she declared.

In the end, Francieli Padilha says he was threatened. “They told the duo from the official Insta that if I say anything they’ll sue me. But he was pretty loose”, she reaffirmed without fear.

FERNANDO DENIES TREASON

the country singer Fernando denied that he cheated on his girlfriend, Maiara. In a revealing interview, he said that it all started when he decided to go to a bar in Guarapuava, Paraná, after missing a flight. According to him, fans asked for pictures and he ended up being photographed alongside women.

“Nothing happened! I just don’t deny photos even to my enemy! But I was in a place where, suddenly, more and more people arrived. I didn’t stay in place, I left straight away from the place. There was nothing!” , he insisted in an exclusive interview with journalist Leo Dias, from ‘Metropoles’.

MAIARA’S OUTFIT

the country singer maharaappeared shaken in the middle of Christmas night. This Saturday (25), she revealed on social networks that she won an unusual and unexpected gift on the date.

“Good night to you who got two pairs of horns for Christmas“, she wrote, who made another outburst. “Dear Santa Claus, this year things haven’t been easy… but it’s a good year to improve! Send me a decent man that I’m prepared to receive. That’s what I hope for next year.”

suffering, she listened Presepada, song he recorded with his sister marisa and with the star Marília Mendonça. She then revealed that she did not follow the advice of the backwoodswoman who died in November.

“It was all I needed to end the year with a golden key. Marília Mendonça, I should have listened to you more. Zero responsibility. It’s never too late, right folks!”, she said.