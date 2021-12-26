Pivotal of the separation between Maiara and Fernando tells backstage of the meeting

After causing social media and breaking the silence for the LeoDias column, Franciele Padilha, pointed out as the pivot in the end of the relationship between Fernando Zor and Maiara, decided to open up the game once and for all about the controversy with the countryman.

In her Instagram Stories, she vented about everything she’s been through. “Hi, guys, I just came here to speak out because the people are laying firewood on me and they should be telling this to Fernando, not to me. I don’t know what it looks like here on Instagram, but I’m a single mom, I have two kids, I help take care of my mom, who has cancer. I work, I study, I try a lot. People judging me, telling me a lot”, he explained.

Franciele Padilha Franciele Padilha used her Instagram to defend herself from the threats she has been receivingReproduction/Instagram Franciele Padilha She said that Fernando said he was single and that he was the one who asked her to danceReproduction/Instagram Find out who the woman in the compromising photo with Fernando Zor is Fernando enjoyed a ballad on the side of Franciele PadilhaMounting Fernando Zor, Maiara and the pivot of the end of the sertanejo couple She was appointed as the pivot of the separation between Maiara and FernandoMounting In print, a woman is threatened by Fernando and Sorocaba’s team In print, the woman is warned by Fernando and Sorocaba’s team Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) The photos and videos of the two together angered Maiara, who claimed she got two pairs of horns as a Christmas present.John Valentino 0

She did not hesitate when speaking as she approached Fernando. “He said he was single. I danced with him because he called me. I wasn’t the one to ask. And you should be putting firewood on it. I’m single, I take care of my life. I don’t have time to take care of other people’s lives. My life is so busy that I tell my clients that I’d like the day to have more hours, because I can’t handle the whole day”, pointed out the massage therapist.

Check out the video recorded by Francieli.

Francieli even showed a print of message he received from the singer’s team with process threat. “Anyway, we didn’t go out together. I left with my friend, and he left for the airport. I’m getting a lot of threats from fan clubs. He tried to be with me, but I would never do that. He was very loose, there must be many videos of him at the club”, said the girl.

3 Cards_Photo_Gallery (3) Maiara, from the duo with Maraisa, and Fernando, Sorocaba’s partner, started dating in March 2019John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating and-fernando-understand-dating (3) After three months, the relationship went through its first breakup. On the occasion, Maiara turned off social networks and revealed to journalist Leo Dias that he did so because of attacks by internet usersPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating About five months later, the lovebirds got back together. During a show, Fernando hinted, jokingly, that the break was due to jealousy on the part of the belovedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Some time after they got back together, Maiara deleted all the photos with Fernando from Instagram and stated, during a concert she performed at the turn of 2019 to 2020, that she was singleLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the time, rumors surfaced that Fernando ended the relationship through a phone callAlessandro Cica ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In January 2020, however, Fernando declared himself for the singer, which drove fans crazy. Maiara, in turn, posted a photo with her lover and stated that the breakup happened because she abused the drinkPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In May 2020, the singers stopped following each other on social media. Confirmation of the termination came soon after, after the pair from Sorocaba explained the reason for the split live on InstagramPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating It didn’t take long, and the lovebirds got back together again. Even, several times, Maiara gave hints so that Fernando presented her with an alliance, but she did not receive the jewelreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In July 2020, Maiara and Fernando broke up again. The singer addressed the fans through social networks, and Maraisa’s twin deleted from Instagram the photos she had with her lover Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating A month after another breakup, Fernando shared a video with his beloved singing about jealousy and forgiveness. The publication was made after the singers were caught together in Mato Grosso do SulDisclosure ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Months after the video was posted, Fernando was photographed on a boat ride together with women and without the presence of Maraisa’s sisterPlay/ Instagram Maiara-e-fernando-understand-dating (2) The photos and videos of the two together angered Maiara, who claimed she got two pairs of horns as a Christmas present.John Valentino ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating At the end of the same month, however, the couple deleted photos together and stopped following each other on social networks.Play/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In December, after a video of the two kissing circulating through the networks, the singer confirmed another reconciliationLeo Franco / Agnews ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In February 2021, after coming and going, Fernando and Maiara took a romantic trip to Dubai. There, the singer surprised Maraisa’s sister with a marriage proposal, and she acceptedPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating In September of this year, the singers’ engagement came to an end. According to journalist Léo Dias, jealousy on the part of Fernando put an end to the commitment that lasted six monthsreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating-and-fernando-understand-dating (4) In November, however, the singers were caught kissing at the wedding of composer Cristyan Ribeiro and, once again, announced a reconciliationreproduction ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating On Christmas Eve, Maiara announced the end of the relationship and vented on Instagram, implying that she was betrayed by her fiance. “Two pairs of horns”, wrote the singerPlay/ Instagram ***Maiara-and-fernando-understand-dating Fernando, in turn, manifested himself denying the betrayal. “She’s out of her mind,” the singer told Leo Dias’ column. The statement caused anger in fans, who raised the hashtag “Maiara deserves respect”reproduction 0

Alfinetei’s Instagram profile published the massage therapist’s report. Among thousands of comments, one that caught the attention was Sorocaba, Fernando’s partner. He wrote a series of cookie comments, as if Francilei was just looking for fame, followed by the word “travel”. The singer was accused of “washing” his friend and was much corrected for the wrong spelling of the word.

Do you want to get inside the world of the famous and receive the news directly on your Telegram? Enter the channel of metropolises: https://t.me/metropolesfamosos