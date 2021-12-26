Portuguese newspaper says Flamengo agreed with Paulo Sousa to be the coach in 2022

According to information from the newspaper Record, the rubro-negro club defined Paulo Sousa as the new coach for 2022

After a lot of soap opera and looking for a coach, the Flamengo he finally got it right with a commander for the 2022 season. It’s not Jorge Jesus. According to the newspaper Record, the Portuguese was chosen Paulo Sousa.

According to the publication, the agreement would have been confirmed this Sunday (26) in Portugal, where the football vice-president, Marcos Braz, and the executive director, Bruno Spindel, were in the last days. The desire was always for a Portuguese coach who would come with a robust coaching staff.

Jorge Jesus was the favorite, but the tough game of Benfica made the Rio club take on another challenge. Thus, the name of Paulo Sousa was chosen. He was in the crosshairs of International, but he ended up getting right with the cariocas.

At 51, the commander was in charge of the Polish national team and needs to be released from the contract. He accumulates tickets for clubs in Europe, especially in England.

Paulo Sousa has already trained the QPR and the Leicester City, besides the Swansea, from Wales. In addition, trained videoton, from Hungary, Maccabi Tel Aviv, from Israel, Basel, from Switzerland, Fiorentina, in Italy, Tiangin Quantian, from China, and the Bordeaux, in France.