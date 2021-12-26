President of Ceará reveals attempt to return Samuel Xavier

In an interview with the program “Play 2nd Half”, of the Rádio Verdinha, in Ceará, the president of Ceará, Robinson de Castro, revealed that he tried to return right-back Samuel Xavier, from Fluminense, to the northeastern club.

It is worth remembering that Samuel came from Ceará to Fluminense, but he is still loved by the club directors. However, according to Robinson, Tricolor was not interested in releasing the athlete, who has a contract until the end of 2022.

– Samuel, I have a very strong relationship with him, not only as a player, but as a person. We have a good relationship. In the last game we played in Rio de Janeiro, I had a long talk with him at the hotel. He has a link with Fluminense until the end of 2022 and is a major obstacle to his return, because the club said it has no interest in releasing him – said the Alvinegro manager, adding:

– So, I think it’s very unlikely that Samuel will be able to free himself from there. Although I have seen that Fluminense has been looking to hire some players for the position. So, I think it’s unlikely that Samuel will come for that matter. It was even the first name I looked up. I even waited a while to look for another name in the market because of Samuel’s name – he finished.