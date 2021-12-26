President of Fortaleza reveals Corinthians’ plans for Éderson

One of the players loaned by Corinthians that managed to gain the most value during the 2021 season was Éderson.

The defensive midfielder ended the year as one of the main athletes of Fortaleza and helped the team to close the Brazilian Championship in fourth place, just ahead of Timão.

But the contract with Leão expired and Éderson, in theory, will return to CT Joaquim Grava.

This Friday, Marcelo Paz, president of Fortaleza, revealed Corinthians’ plans for the 22-year-old player, and left the Tricolors with little hope.

“The information we have is that Éderson is an athlete that Corinthians understands may have a negotiation for an international window. I don’t see him being used at Corinthians right now because they just brought Paulinho in there, there’s Cantillo , there’s Renato Augusto, other players,” commented the agent to Rádio Verdes Mares.

“Ederson, getting there, could even be a starter, because he has the ball for that, but it wouldn’t be as prevalent as he is here in Fortaleza. He was the player who played the most in 2021, 53 games, leader of minutes and games, so , the tendency is for there to be international negotiations. If that doesn’t happen, suddenly, there may be some business with Fortaleza again,” concluded Paz.

Timão hired Éderson in early 2020. At the time, the steering wheel was free on the market and had 70% of the economic rights acquired by alvinegro. The remaining 30% belong to the athlete himself. The bond runs until the end of January 2025.

