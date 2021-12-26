Prey is the free game of the day on the Epic Games Store

Game can be redeemed until 1pm tomorrow (26)

Today is a very special day, we are celebrating Christmas and the Epic Games Store has made available for free another one of its mysterious end-of-the-year games, today the chosen game was Prey, game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda, you can redeem to your account free of charge until tomorrow (26) at 1pm Brasília time.

Prey is an action and first person shooter game set in the year 2032 and you are on a space station orbiting the moon, called Talos I, you are a key player in the future of humanity and you will have to survive the threats of aliens that want to finish you and everything that’s left of the Hunan race, in addition to killing them all, you’ll have to unravel the mysteries behind all the studies of TranStar.

PREY

Developer: Arkane Studios

Publishing company: Bethesda Softworks

Release date of: May 5, 2017

CLICK HERE TO REDEEM THE GAME AT EPIC GAMES STORE

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel i5-2400, AMD FX-8320

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics Card: GTX 660 2GB, AMD Radeon 7850 2GB

Disk space: Requires 20 GB of free space



RECOMMENDED REQUIREMENTS:

Requires a 64-bit operating system and processor

Operating System: Windows 7/8/10 (64-bit versions)

Processor: Intel i7-2600K, AMD FX-8350

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics Card: GTX 970 4GB, AMD R9 290 4GB

Disk space: Requires 20 GB of free space

you can redeem Prey directly in the application of Epic Games Store or on the store’s official website, remembering that it will only be available until tomorrow, December 26, at 1 pm Brasília time.

What did you think of the game available in the store this Christmas day? Participate in the comments with your opinion!

Source: Epic Games