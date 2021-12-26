Prices of regular gasoline at gas stations have been falling for five weeks

The average value of regular gasoline at gas stations in Brazil fell for the fifth consecutive week, according to a price survey carried out by the National Agency for Petroleum, Natural Gas and Biofuels (ANP). According to the agency, in the week of December 12th to 18th, the average price of fuel dropped from R$ 6,708 to R$ 6,679. The ANP heard 4,576 posts to carry out the survey.

Since the week ending November 13, the average value of regular gasoline has been falling. On that date, a liter of fuel was sold at R$ 6.754, seven cents more than last week’s price.

Additive gasoline also decreased in price. According to the ANP, it’s been four straight weeks of fall. In the last survey, the liter of additive gasoline reduced from R$6.867 to R$6.831. The price has been falling since November 20, when gasoline with additives cost BRL 6.91 on average, eight cents more.

On the last 14th, Petrobras announced a 3% reduction in the price of gasoline at refineries, an average drop of R$0.10 per liter. According to the company, the price for distributors went from R$ 3.19 to R$ 3.09 per liter.

Throughout 2021, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) was harshly criticized for the number of times Petrobras announced readjustments in fuel prices. This year, the state-owned company increased the price of gasoline 11 times and diesel on nine occasions.

Recently, the head of the Executive came to criticize the policy adopted by Petrobras to define the marketing price of fuels in Brazil, the international parity policy (PPI).

The measure causes the prices of gasoline, ethanol and diesel to follow the variation in the value of a barrel of oil on the international market, as well as the dollar.





