Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, are ‘ignored’ in Queen Elizabeth II’s Christmas Speech

THE Queen Elizabeth II, who has occupied the throne since February 1952, gave his traditional Christmas speech – the first without Philip, the Duke of Edinburgh, who died in April of this year. In a message shown this Saturday (25), the monarch paid tribute to her husband, but ignored the prince harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex.

“I am very proud that your pioneering work [de Philip] it was taken over and extended by our eldest son Charles and his eldest son William, admirably supported by Camilla and Catherine – most recently at the COP, Glasgow climate change summit,” declared the Commonwealth chief.











Queen Elizabeth ignored Prince Harry and Meghan in her Christmas speech. Photo: Reproduction/YouTube





In the video published in the official account of real family on YouTube, the veteran also stated that Philip would like his relatives to celebrate Christmas. “Life, of course, consists of final separations as well as first dates – and as much as my family and I miss him, I know he would like us to enjoy Christmas.”

It is worth noting that Harry and Meghan Markle they set aside the duties of the royal family and moved to the United States. In an interview with Dax Shephard’s ‘Armchair Expert’ podcast, the prince explained that he left the UK to avoid making the same mistakes as his father, Prince Charles.

“When it comes to parenting, if I’ve experienced any kind of pain or suffering due to the pain and suffering that maybe my dad or my parents have gone through, I’ll make sure I break that cycle. ‘How can I change this for my own children?’ Well, here I am,” he said.

accusations of racism

Prince Harry’s relationship with the royal family was further strained after an interview with presenter Oprah Winfrey. On the occasion, the lovebirds revealed that a member of royalty showed concern with the skin tone of the couple’s firstborn, as the former actress is the daughter of a white father and a black mother.

