Proposal not pleased indicated by Carille and Rueda ends negotiations; Santos continues to look for reinforcements

Peixe moves in the market to close the squad that will face the 2022 season. After coach Fábio Carille pointed out one of his preferences, Santos opened negotiations, however, a consensus was not found. It is Rodriguinho, even after a week of conversations, the midfielder was not satisfied with the offer presented by Alvinegro and the player will not reinforce Santástico.

The negotiations lasted more than a week, however, the salary proposed to Rodriguinho did not seduce the midfielder, since, even accepting to reduce his salary, in numbers that were even far from what he was earning at Bahia, the Santos proposal did not succeed achieve what the player wanted. The information is from Globoesporte.com.

Another factor that contributed to the failure of the agreement was the length of the contract that Peixe played at the table. To close with Rodriguinho, Santos conditioned a year of relationship, with the possibility of renewal for another one. The midfielder had projections in a hit that contemplated two seasons.

In addition to the failure of negotiations with Rodriguinho, the week ends with President Andrés Rueda needing to deny a speculation that pointed to the hiring of attacking midfielder Clayson, a player who played for Cuiabá last season. Information revealed that the player was about to be signed by Santos, the president used his social networks to deny: “Guys, I’ve already said and I repeat that at this time of year there is a lot of speculation on the network and that 99% of what is published is fake. Only believe official information from the club’s board of directors. This news is not valid”.